× Jeff “Hollywood” Hammond Has the NASCAR Breakdown for the Brickyard!

Legendary NASCAR crew chief, and commentator Jeff Hammond joins Dane “On The Road” live at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hear as Jeff shares the importance this race for drivers and teams and his own experiences racing here. Listen as Jeff fills us in on the challenges of the track, this Sunday’s schedule and what to expect, plus his role calling the races this weekend for Indy media and PRN.