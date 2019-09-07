× Doug Boles on Indy NASCAR Weekend, FGL Fest, Racing and More!

IMS President Doug Boles joins Dane “On The Road” to fill us in on all the action going on for race weekend at Indy. Hear as Doug shares the huge success of the BC39 Drive to Save Lives dirt track races and the 25,000 people expected to enjoy the concert in the infield with Florida Georgia Line and other great artists. Listen as Doug talks about the vision and important partnership with Big Machine Label Group and how it is helping to create even more reasons along with racing to come out and experience Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets start at 35 dollars for adults and kids are free so more information tickets and the make plans to be at the Brickyard, go to www.IMS.com.