× Christopher Bell Drives Double Duty on Dirt and Towards the Xfinity Title at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driver of the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Christopher talks about racing roots and a love for and success in all styles of racing and tracks. Hear as he fills us in on the experience of the Dirt race, and anticipation for playoffs plus his favorites tracks around the country.