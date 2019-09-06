× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/19: Walgreens Standing Strong on Guns, Urbanspace Challenge & IL Soybean Farmers

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Walgreens asking customers to keep their guns out of their stores to the marketing effectiveness of an iconic Midwestern staple in the restaurant industry.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at Chicago Tribune, touched on a number of business headlines including Kellogg joining the alternative meat battle, Walgreens taking a stand on the openness of carrying guns in stores and others.

Segment 2: (At 9:32) Eldon Scott, CEO of Urbanspace, announced the launch of the Urbanspace Challenge to find the city’s next great culinary entrepreneur as they set to open their 5th food hall around the country and here in Chicago.

Segment 3: (At 15:52) Bob Prosser, Owner of Ishnala Supper Club, shared his story and effective marketing strategy behind the Midwestern restaurant staple.

Segment 4: (At 25:29) Claire Bushey, Law, Manufacturing and Logistics Reporter at Crains, explained why it sucks to be an Illinois soybean farmer right now…