Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN Radio Sports Anchor Adam Hoge: “The Bears defense was really, really good”
WGN Radio Sports Anchor and “Hoge and Jahns” Co-host Adam Hoge joins John Williams to respond to Hamp, O’B and Koz‘s outrage following the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers last night. He shares why he’s still feeling optimistic for the team.