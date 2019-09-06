Video: Weekend Warning – Beer and Sandwich edition

It’s the Beer and Sandwich edition of Weekend Warning. Beer is in honor this weekend’s German American Oktoberfest, and Sandwich is in honor of the Sandwich Fair. (OK, it’s a stretch, but just play along.) Those are just two of the many events in the area this weekend. Whatever your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND (9/6-9/8)
Ravinia
- Friday:
- Saturday: Stravinsky & Prokofiev/ Lenny Kravitz
- Sunday: Alon Goldstein/ Kesha
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Sandwich Fair
- Carnival games, fair food, grandstand shows, tractor pulls, demolition derby and farm animals
- DeKalb County
- Wed-Sun
- Grounds open at 8am ..buildings 9am
- Scotty McCreery Fri 7pm
- https://www.sandwichfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/19-Final-Fair-Poster-Web.jpeg
Chicago German-American Oktoberfest
- German music, culture, beer, and food
- Lincoln Square (Lincoln Ave and Leland Ave)
- Lincoln closed between Eastwood and Leland
- Leland closed between Western and Lincoln
- Von Steuben Parade Sat at 2 marches down Lincoln and Western
- Free
- Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11 Sun 12-10
- http://germanday.com/oktoberfest/
Festival de La Villita
- Authentic Mexican cuisine, music, artisans, carnival rides, family entertainment
- 26th closed between Kostner and Ogden
- Free
- Fri 5-11 Sat/Sun 2-11
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/fiestaspatrias/
Throwback Music Fest
- Hear retro tunes while indulging in arts and crafts, kids’ activities, beverage tents, and classic cars on display Sunday
- Gladstone Park
- Milwaukee Ave closed from Elston to Peterson
- Donation $5
- Fri 4-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-9
- http://www.throwbackmusicfest.com/
White Sox host Angels
- https://www.google.com/search?q=white+sox&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS763US763&oq=white+sox&aqs=chrome..69i57j0j35i39j69i59j0j69i61.1127j1j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#sie=t;/m/01slc;4;/m/09p14;mt;fp;1;;
FRIDAY
Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park
- Spectacular singing and orchestral music. Pack a picnic and join.
- Free
- 7:30pm
- https://www.lyricopera.org/productions/lyric-opera/stars-of-lyric-opera-at-millennium-park/
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Itasca Oktoberfest
- Fri 5-10:30 Sat 12-10:30
- Downtown Orchard Street closed between Maple and Walnut
- Free
- Authentic German food, beer, and music.
- Oktoberfest 5k Sat 9am
- https://www.itasca.com/499/Itasca-Oktoberfest
SATURDAY
Birdhouse Festival
- 3-10 Lakefront Green
- Features Claude VonStroke, Paul Johnson, Walker and Royce, Mason Maynard, Chambray, DJ Deeon, and VNSSA
- Street fair games and food trucks.
- Tickets
- https://dirtybirdrecords.com/pages/birdhousefestival
Chicago Field Day
- 11-4 at Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course
- Ticket includes unlimited beer, DJ, a costume contest, games for teams 6-8
- http://www.playerssports.net/page/chicago-field-day
Forest Park Ribfest
- Live music, great food, beverage tent, and children’s activities
- Madison St. in Forest Park
- Free
- 1-10
- https://www.facebook.com/events/altenheim/forest-park-ribfest/653921638384340/
Stems and Steins
- Taste 50 beers or wines with hors d’oeuvres outdoors, silent auction
- Norwood Park historical Society
- 3-6:30pm
- https://www.facebook.com/events/701099916999313/
Northern Illinois Airshow
- Bring your own chairs and watch planes with food and non-alcoholic drinks for sale.
- No Pets
- Gates open 9:30, starts at noon
- http://northernillinoisairshow.com/
Shatterproof Rise Up 5k
- Money raised helps save lives and transform addiction treatment
- 7:30am
- Soldier Field
- https://www.shatterproof5k.org/chicago
Chicago’s Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show
- Classic cars, supped-up cars, motorcycles and entertainment
- Jesse White tumblers, music, food, and kids pavilion.
- Free
- 3800 W Ogden Ave
- https://www.carsonroute66.com/
The Run Mag Mile
- 5k/10k
- 7am
- Closes Michigan along with adjacent streets in Grant Park and through Downtown.
- https://www.runmagmile.com/
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Renegade Craft Fair
- Shop from hundreds of artisans and chefs
- Wicker Park
- Division closed from Ashland to Damen
- Free
- 11-7
- https://www.renegadecraft.com/fair/chicago-fall
Ukrainian Village Fest
- Folk dancers, music, food, beer, wine, and kids’ area
- Superior St. from Oakley to Leavitt
- 1-10
- https://www.facebook.com/events/406483349938635/
Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Festival
- Live music, dancing, arts and crafts, outdoor games, and food.
- Park 540
- 12-9:30
- https://www.jsvfest.com/
79th Street Renaissance Festival
- Auburn Gresham
- Community festival with entertainment, food vendors, marketplace, kids’ corner
- 79th closed from Racine to Loomis
- Free
- 10-7
- http://www.gagdc.org/SSA-32/79th-Street-Renaissance-Festival.html
Fine Art Festival (Oak Brook)
- Artwork, artists in action, and music
- Free
- Sat 10-6 Sun 11-6
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/fine-art-festival-oak-brook-2019/
Revolutionary War Reenactment and Grand Encampment
- Cantigny Park in Wheaton
- Free
- Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle, and enjoy colonial sights and sounds.
- 10-4
- https://cantigny.org/event/revolutionary-war-reenactment-2019-09-07/
Deer Park Art Show
- Shop from 40 artists with live music, kids’ activities, food vendors
- Deer Park Town Center
- Free admission and parking
- Sat 10-5 Sun 11-5
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/deer-park-art-show-2019/
SUNDAY
ZooRunRun
- 5k and 1-mile kids’ dash
- Brookfield Zoo
- 5k kicks off at 8:30
- https://www.czs.org/zoorunrun
Scandinavian Day Festival
- Enjoy food, crafts, and entertainment from Northern Europe
- Vasa Park in South Elgin
- 10-5
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2538797329469613/
DeKalb Kite Fest
- Watch giant inflatable kites, dancing kites, and fighting kites, free kit making and a candy drop for kids
- Lucinda Ave and Kishwaukee Dr in DeKalb
- Free
- 11-4
- http://dekalbcountycvb.com/dekalbkitefest/
Mexican Independence Day Parade
- 26th closed from Albany to Kostner
- Noon
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade21.html
British Car Festival
- British cars and motorcycles on display with bagpipes, an Irish dance team, food.
- Harper College in Palatine.
- Free
- 9-3
- http://www.britishcarunion.com/index.html
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
- https://www.boxoffice-tickets.com/3998687/Game-of-Thrones-Live-Concert-Experience
- https://www.gameofthronesconcert.com/