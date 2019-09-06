Video: Weekend Warning – Beer and Sandwich edition

It’s the Beer and Sandwich edition of Weekend Warning. Beer is in honor this weekend’s German American Oktoberfest, and Sandwich is in honor of the Sandwich Fair. (OK, it’s a stretch, but just play along.) Those are just two of the many events in the area this weekend. Whatever your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALL WEEKEND (9/6-9/8)

Ravinia

Friday:

Saturday: Stravinsky & Prokofiev/ Lenny Kravitz

Sunday: Alon Goldstein/ Kesha

Ticket prices vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Sandwich Fair

Carnival games, fair food, grandstand shows, tractor pulls, demolition derby and farm animals

DeKalb County

Wed-Sun

Grounds open at 8am ..buildings 9am

Scotty McCreery Fri 7pm

https://www.sandwichfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/19-Final-Fair-Poster-Web.jpeg

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

German music, culture, beer, and food

Lincoln Square (Lincoln Ave and Leland Ave)

Lincoln closed between Eastwood and Leland

Leland closed between Western and Lincoln

Von Steuben Parade Sat at 2 marches down Lincoln and Western

Free

Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11 Sun 12-10

http://germanday.com/oktoberfest/

Festival de La Villita

Authentic Mexican cuisine, music, artisans, carnival rides, family entertainment

26th closed between Kostner and Ogden

Free

Fri 5-11 Sat/Sun 2-11

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/fiestaspatrias/

Throwback Music Fest

Hear retro tunes while indulging in arts and crafts, kids’ activities, beverage tents, and classic cars on display Sunday

Gladstone Park

Milwaukee Ave closed from Elston to Peterson

Donation $5

Fri 4-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-9

http://www.throwbackmusicfest.com/

White Sox host Angels

FRIDAY

Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park

Spectacular singing and orchestral music. Pack a picnic and join.

Free

7:30pm

https://www.lyricopera.org/productions/lyric-opera/stars-of-lyric-opera-at-millennium-park/

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Itasca Oktoberfest

Fri 5-10:30 Sat 12-10:30

Downtown Orchard Street closed between Maple and Walnut

Free

Authentic German food, beer, and music.

Oktoberfest 5k Sat 9am

https://www.itasca.com/499/Itasca-Oktoberfest

SATURDAY

Birdhouse Festival

3-10 Lakefront Green

Features Claude VonStroke, Paul Johnson, Walker and Royce, Mason Maynard, Chambray, DJ Deeon, and VNSSA

Street fair games and food trucks.

Tickets

https://dirtybirdrecords.com/pages/birdhousefestival

Chicago Field Day

11-4 at Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course

Ticket includes unlimited beer, DJ, a costume contest, games for teams 6-8

http://www.playerssports.net/page/chicago-field-day

Forest Park Ribfest

Live music, great food, beverage tent, and children’s activities

Madison St. in Forest Park

Free

1-10

https://www.facebook.com/events/altenheim/forest-park-ribfest/653921638384340/

Stems and Steins

Taste 50 beers or wines with hors d’oeuvres outdoors, silent auction

Norwood Park historical Society

3-6:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/701099916999313/

Northern Illinois Airshow

Bring your own chairs and watch planes with food and non-alcoholic drinks for sale.

No Pets

Gates open 9:30, starts at noon

http://northernillinoisairshow.com/

Shatterproof Rise Up 5k

Money raised helps save lives and transform addiction treatment

7:30am

Soldier Field

https://www.shatterproof5k.org/chicago

Chicago’s Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show

Classic cars, supped-up cars, motorcycles and entertainment

Jesse White tumblers, music, food, and kids pavilion.

Free

3800 W Ogden Ave

https://www.carsonroute66.com/

The Run Mag Mile

5k/10k

7am

Closes Michigan along with adjacent streets in Grant Park and through Downtown.

https://www.runmagmile.com/

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Renegade Craft Fair

Shop from hundreds of artisans and chefs

Wicker Park

Division closed from Ashland to Damen

Free

11-7

https://www.renegadecraft.com/fair/chicago-fall

Ukrainian Village Fest

Folk dancers, music, food, beer, wine, and kids’ area

Superior St. from Oakley to Leavitt

1-10

https://www.facebook.com/events/406483349938635/

Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Festival

Live music, dancing, arts and crafts, outdoor games, and food.

Park 540

12-9:30

https://www.jsvfest.com/

79th Street Renaissance Festival

Auburn Gresham

Community festival with entertainment, food vendors, marketplace, kids’ corner

79th closed from Racine to Loomis

Free

10-7

http://www.gagdc.org/SSA-32/79th-Street-Renaissance-Festival.html

Fine Art Festival (Oak Brook)

Artwork, artists in action, and music

Free

Sat 10-6 Sun 11-6

https://amdurproductions.com/event/fine-art-festival-oak-brook-2019/

Revolutionary War Reenactment and Grand Encampment

Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Free

Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle, and enjoy colonial sights and sounds.

10-4

https://cantigny.org/event/revolutionary-war-reenactment-2019-09-07/

Deer Park Art Show

Shop from 40 artists with live music, kids’ activities, food vendors

Deer Park Town Center

Free admission and parking

Sat 10-5 Sun 11-5

https://amdurproductions.com/event/deer-park-art-show-2019/

SUNDAY

ZooRunRun

5k and 1-mile kids’ dash

Brookfield Zoo

5k kicks off at 8:30

https://www.czs.org/zoorunrun

Scandinavian Day Festival

Enjoy food, crafts, and entertainment from Northern Europe

Vasa Park in South Elgin

10-5

https://www.facebook.com/events/2538797329469613/

DeKalb Kite Fest

Watch giant inflatable kites, dancing kites, and fighting kites, free kit making and a candy drop for kids

Lucinda Ave and Kishwaukee Dr in DeKalb

Free

11-4

http://dekalbcountycvb.com/dekalbkitefest/

Mexican Independence Day Parade

26th closed from Albany to Kostner

Noon

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade21.html

British Car Festival

British cars and motorcycles on display with bagpipes, an Irish dance team, food.

Harper College in Palatine.

Free

9-3

http://www.britishcarunion.com/index.html

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre