Video: Weekend Warning – Beer and Sandwich edition

It’s the Beer and Sandwich edition of Weekend Warning. Beer is in honor this weekend’s German American Oktoberfest, and Sandwich is in honor of the Sandwich Fair. (OK, it’s a stretch, but just play along.) Those are just two of the many events in the area this weekend. Whatever your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

 

ALL WEEKEND (9/6-9/8)

Ravinia

  • Friday:
  • Saturday: Stravinsky & Prokofiev/ Lenny Kravitz

Sandwich Fair

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

  • German music, culture, beer, and food
  • Lincoln Square (Lincoln Ave and Leland Ave)
  • Lincoln closed between Eastwood and Leland
  • Leland closed between Western and Lincoln
  • Von Steuben Parade Sat at 2 marches down Lincoln and Western
  • Free
  • Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11 Sun 12-10
  • http://germanday.com/oktoberfest/

Festival de La Villita

Throwback Music Fest

  • Hear retro tunes while indulging in arts and crafts, kids’ activities, beverage tents, and classic cars on display Sunday
  • Gladstone Park
  • Milwaukee Ave closed from Elston to Peterson
  • Donation $5
  • Fri 4-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-9
  • http://www.throwbackmusicfest.com/

White Sox host Angels

FRIDAY

Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Itasca Oktoberfest

SATURDAY

Birdhouse Festival

Chicago Field Day

Forest Park Ribfest

Stems and Steins

Northern Illinois Airshow

Shatterproof Rise Up 5k

Chicago’s Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show

  • Classic cars, supped-up cars, motorcycles and entertainment
  • Jesse White tumblers, music, food, and kids pavilion.
  • Free
  • 3800 W Ogden Ave
  • https://www.carsonroute66.com/

The Run Mag Mile

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Renegade Craft Fair

Ukrainian Village Fest

Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Festival

79th Street Renaissance Festival

Fine Art Festival (Oak Brook)

Revolutionary War Reenactment and Grand Encampment

Deer Park Art Show

SUNDAY

ZooRunRun

Scandinavian Day Festival

DeKalb Kite Fest

Mexican Independence Day Parade

British Car Festival

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

