× Vic’s Picks 9.6.19 | “The Velvet Underground & Nico” and Elvis’ “The Sun Sessions”

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts on Elvis’ early work on his Sun Sessions and the album that launched a thousand bands, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)