Vic’s Picks 9.6.19 | “The Velvet Underground & Nico” and Elvis’ “The Sun Sessions”

Posted 4:09 AM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57AM, September 6, 2019

US singer and guitarist Lou Reed, the veteran of the New York underground movement and founder of the Velvet Underground some 30 years ago, performs on stage at the open air 'Live at Sunset' in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sunday, July 30, 2000. (KEYSTONE/Monika Zaugg)

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts on Elvis’ early work on his Sun Sessions and the album that launched a thousand bands, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.