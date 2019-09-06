× The Top Five@5 (09/06/19): Mitch Trubisky faces questions after terrible loss to the Packers, Ted Cruz agrees to meet with Alyssa Milano on gun control, the “Brady Bunch House” has been recreated for HGTV, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 6th, 2019:

After the Chicago Bears lost their home-opener to the Greenbay Packers, Mitch Trubisky was asked by reporters if his lack of snaps during the preseason was a factor in the loss. Sen. Ted Cruz agrees to meet with actress Alyssa Milano after their twitter-feud over gun control, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677099/3677099_2019-09-07-000039.64kmono.mp3

