The Top Five@5 (09/06/19): Mitch Trubisky faces questions after terrible loss to the Packers, Ted Cruz agrees to meet with Alyssa Milano on gun control, the “Brady Bunch House” has been recreated for HGTV, and more…

Posted 7:44 PM, September 6, 2019, by

This image released by HGTV shows the cast of "The Brady Bunch," from left, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick, and Barry Williams. The cast will join forces with HGTV stars including Jonathan and Drew Scott for a makeover on the house used for exterior shots in the 1969-74 sitcom. “A Very Brady Renovation,” premieres on HGTV, Sept. 9. (Matt Harbicht/HGTV via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 6th, 2019:

After the Chicago Bears lost their home-opener to the Greenbay Packers, Mitch Trubisky was asked by reporters if his lack of snaps during the preseason was a factor in the loss. Sen. Ted Cruz agrees to meet with actress Alyssa Milano after their twitter-feud over gun control, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.