The Top Five@5 (09/05/19): Drew Brees says he’s not anti-lgbtq, Marianne Williamson has second thoughts on deleting Hurricane Dorian tweets, Ohio man accuses cops of stealing his “prestige weed”, and more….

Posted 9:26 AM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, September 6, 2019

NFL player Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 5th, 2019:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees defended his decision to appear in a “Bring Your Bible to School Day” video that was part of a campaign by a group called “Focus On the Family”. WGN’s “Superfans” premiered their new Chicago Bears anthem ahead of the season opener against the Greenbay Packers. An Ohio man decides it was a good idea to call 911 to complain about the police stealing his “prestige weed” and more!

