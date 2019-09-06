× The Opening Bell 9/6/19: The Pillars Closing Out The Economic Week On A High

The jobs report is out later today with but the other focus on the day will be the see-saw trade relations between the U.S. and China. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) previewed the two economic pillars on the day along with why one of the most profitable companies in the world is selling bonds and looking for extra cash. Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift Airline Weekly) then wrapped up the week in airline news sharing his conversation with Hawaiian Airlines CEO and the retiring of the legacy American Airlines MD-80 plane.