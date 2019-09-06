× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.06.19: Da Bears lose, #Sharpiegate, vaping, Bright Side of Life

John Williams opens the show by talking about #sharpiegate and the creativity of the internet. Then, Sports Anchor and “Hoge and Jahns” co-host Adam Hoge joins the show to respond to Hamp, O’B and Koz’s outrage over the Bears’ loss to the Packers last night. And he sheds some positive light on the loss. Plus, to address the news surrounding vaping and its possible contributions to numerous illnesses and three recent deaths. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you “fun things to do this weekend” and the Bright Side of Life segment.