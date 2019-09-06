× The Chicago Way, John Kass (09/06/19): The numbers behind why bankruptcy might be the solution to Chicago’s rotten finances

The Chicago Way: Ep. 210(09/06/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by financial analyst & President of Wirepoints.org Ted Dabrowski to look at the overwhelming financial debts facing Chicago and the options Mayor Lori Lightfoot has before her, including bankruptcy. And, Finance Committee Chairman Ald. Scott Waguespack breaks down what he’s discovered while trying to fix decades of malfeasance & mismanagement of City Hall’s coffers.

