CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 01: A bronze plaque hangs outside of Chicago's City Hall on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way, John Kass (09/06/19): The numbers behind why bankruptcy might be the solution to Chicago’s rotten finances
The Chicago Way: Ep. 210(09/06/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by financial analyst & President of Wirepoints.org Ted Dabrowski to look at the overwhelming financial debts facing Chicago and the options Mayor Lori Lightfoot has before her, including bankruptcy. And, Finance Committee Chairman Ald. Scott Waguespack breaks down what he’s discovered while trying to fix decades of malfeasance & mismanagement of City Hall’s coffers.