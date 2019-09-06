× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.06.19: Steve Reacts to Bears Losing….

It’s Friday, and usually Friday’s start off on a good note, but that was difficult today since the Chicago Bears lost 10-3 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Steve had a lot to say…

The show continues with Lou’s First Call, Little Katie, Bridget Gainer and Dan Hampton in the first two hours. Then, Dean updates us on the latest entertainment news, and Paul Coyte calls in from London to talk about Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit dilemma.

Your MVPP is Tony Memmel, a singer-songwriter, speaker, and teacher born with one hand, that taught himself to play the guitar by building a special cast that he designed out of Gorilla Tape.

Plus, Actor & Comedian Michael Yo joins in all the fun. He shares with Steve & Ji what it was like to have been raised in a biracial family and how he blends his life experiences in his comedy.

Listen to the full show here: