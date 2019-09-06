× Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Food & Wine of Spain & France

Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Food & Wine of Spain & France

10-day Private Group Journey, departing on May 1, 2020

Departure: Departs from Chicago on May 1, 2020. $4,799.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on Iberia Airlines and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $999.*

Accommodations:

Madrid – 2 nights, 4-Star Catalonia Hotel Goya San Sebastián – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel Monte Igualdo Bordeaux – 2 nights, 4-Star Novotel Bordeaux Lac Paris – 2 nights, 4-Star Novotel Tour Eiffel



Inclusions:**

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Four lunches and three dinners

Regional wines with all meals

The tantalizing San Miguel Market in Madrid

Dinastia Wine Museum in Haro

An evening of Pintxos in San Sebastián

Boat tour of oyster farms and oyster tasting in Bassin d’Arcachon

A wine tasting at a top wine estate in Bordeaux

Panoramic tour in Paris

Mouthwatering food walk around Paris

Expert local guides for walking tours and all sightseeing

Services of an English-speaking professional tour director throughout

Private luxury transport with air-conditioning

1st class train from Bordeaux to Paris

Visit the Prado Museum and Royal Palace in Madrid

Visit the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in Europe

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $999. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Iberia Airlines. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

**IMPORTANT: This tour includes walking tours. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (MAY 1) – USA / MADRID: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Madrid, Spain. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (MAY 2) – ARRIVE IN MADRID, SPAIN: Welcome to Spain! After clearing customs, enter the arrivals area where you will meet your tour director and coach driver. Make your way to your hotel and enjoy the remainder of your morning and afternoon at leisure in Madrid. This evening enjoy a traditional dinner of roast lamb. Overnight in Madrid. (D)

DAY 3 (MAY 3) – MADRID: Begin your day with a guided visit to the unforgettable Prado Museum. One of Madrid’s main attractions for many visitors, the gallery houses remarkable works by Spain’s three great masters: Goya, Velázquez and El Greco. Continue with an exploration of the opulent Royal Palace where grand rooms are filled with an eclectic wealth of art treasures, antiques and an impressive collection of clocks. From here it is only a short walk to the historic districts around the Plaza Mayor and the marvelous San Miguel market which has been transformed into a mouthwatering ensemble of Tapas bars and shops. Sample some of these wonderful delicacies for lunch before spending an afternoon at leisure. (B/L)

DAY 4 (MAY 4) – LA RIOJA REGION / SAN SEBASTIÁN: Travel north to San Sebastián through the world-renowned La Rioja region, stopping in Haro to visit the Dinastia Wine Museum, a must for any wine enthusiast. The elegant resort town of San Sebastián is a center for gastronomy; join your guide this evening for a stroll through the Old Town where each bar specializes in different Pintxos dishes. Sample a delicious selection from ‘bacalao’ (cod) and wild mushrooms to every kind of ham and sausage imaginable. Overnight in San Sebastián. (B/D)

DAY 5 (MAY 5) EXCURSION TO BILBAO & GETARIA: This morning, drive to Bilbao for a guided visit to the Guggenheim Museum, an amazing feat of construction created by North American architect Frank O. Gehry. Afterwards, continue to Getaria, known as the kitchen of the Gipuzkoa province because of the many restaurants and taverns found here. Stroll the streets of this pretty fishing village and enjoy a special lunch at one of the numerous ‘asadors’, restaurants known for cooking in open wire mesh baskets on outdoor grills. Return to San Sebastián for overnight.(B/L)

DAY 6 (MAY 6) – BASSIN D’ARCACHON / BORDEAUX: Journey into France this morning and stop at the huge bay, the Bassin d’Arcachon, home to centuries-old oyster farms. Board a boat for your tour around the bay. Between sea and sky, admire the emblematic cabins on stilts, traverse the hectares of oyster farms and sail along the waterfront oyster-farming hamlets of the Cap Ferret peninsula; Piquey, Le Canon, l’Herbe & la Vigne. Stop at an oyster producer’s cabin for an oyster tasting, with white wine, on a waterfront terrace. Afterwards, continue to Bordeaux where you will enjoy a brief guided walking tour of the town including the elegant Place de la Bourse, Place du Parlement & the 13th-century Cathedral of St André. Overnight in Bordeaux. (B/Tasting)

DAY 7 (MAY 7) – WINE REGION OF BORDEAUX: Driving along the ‘Route du Médoc’ today, allow our expert guide to introduce you to the magnificent landscape of this traditional wine-growing land. With more than 800 ‘crus’ and eight ‘appellations d’origine contrôlées’, this area produces some of the world’s most renowned wines. Learn more about the skillful cultivation of these fine wines during a cellar tour and special wine tasting at one of the region’s top estates. Return to Bordeaux for overnight. (B/L)

DAY 8 (MAY 8) – BORDEAUX / PARIS: Board the high-speed train to Paris this morning before enjoying a delightful panoramic tour of the ‘City of Lights’. See some of the most iconic Parisian sights including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysées. Continuing to Ile de la Cité, admire the imposing yet beautiful Notre Dame Cathedral. After checking in to your hotel, continue your day by exploring the gourmet sights of Paris on a mouthwatering walking tour which includes plenty of opportunities to sample the city’s irresistible traditional pastries and chocolate. The remainder of your evening is free. Please note: Porterage is not available at Bordeaux train station. (B/L)

DAY 9 (MAY 9) – PARIS: Enjoy a full day at leisure in Paris to explore at your own pace. Your Tour Director will have suggestions on what to do and see in Paris. This evening enjoy a farewell dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 10 (MAY 10) – PARIS / USA: Transfer to the Paris airport to board your flight back to the States. (B)

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here to book your tour!