Roe Conn Full Show (09/06/19): A Gateway Green Canarble Wagon, Ed O’Bradovich is stunned by the Bears, and more…

Posted 7:57 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36PM, September 6, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 6th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a cooler weekend; Lauren Lapka presents her List of weekend things to do, see, and skip; Northwestern Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Marc Sala explains why the CDC is warning people to stop vaping until the cause of five vaping related deaths can be determined; Hall-of-Famer Ed O’Bradovich tries to wrap his head around what went wrong in the Bears season opener; The Top Five@5 features a new episode in the growing fued between Sen. Ted Cruz & Alyssa Milano; Frankie O & Grant DePorter from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse roll out the Canarble Wagon in honor of Gateway Green and the 28th Annual Green Tie Ball; And singer/songwriter Kevin Mileski performs for LIVE Music Friday.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.