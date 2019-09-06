× Roe Conn Full Show (09/06/19): A Gateway Green Canarble Wagon, Ed O’Bradovich is stunned by the Bears, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 6th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a cooler weekend; Lauren Lapka presents her List of weekend things to do, see, and skip; Northwestern Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Marc Sala explains why the CDC is warning people to stop vaping until the cause of five vaping related deaths can be determined; Hall-of-Famer Ed O’Bradovich tries to wrap his head around what went wrong in the Bears season opener; The Top Five@5 features a new episode in the growing fued between Sen. Ted Cruz & Alyssa Milano; Frankie O & Grant DePorter from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse roll out the Canarble Wagon in honor of Gateway Green and the 28th Annual Green Tie Ball; And singer/songwriter Kevin Mileski performs for LIVE Music Friday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677102/3677102_2019-09-07-005402.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!