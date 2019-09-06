× Peter Jacobson talks Walking Dead, Walter Jacobson and MORE!

Bill and Wendy are joined with American actor and producer Peter Jacobson to talk about he will joining the Walking Dead Universe by appearing on ‘Fear’ as Rabbi Jacob Kessner. Listener as Peter talks about how you have to push for what you want to get where you want to be, audition processes and his father, Walter Jacobson.

