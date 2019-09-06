Northwestern Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Marc Sala explains the recent surge in vaping-related injuries and why the CDC is warning against e-cigarette use

Barbara Ferrer, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health walks past a poster reading: "Progress Erased: Flavored Tobacco and the e-cigarette epidemic among youth," as the county announce the first known death associated with e-cigarette vaping at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The department says in an advisory that 12 cases of pulmonary injury associated with use of e-cigarettes have been reported in Los Angeles County, and urges the public to take precautions. Earlier this month, U.S. health officials said they had identified 450 possible illnesses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Northwestern Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Marc Sala joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss why the CDC is warning against e-cigarette use after a rise in vaping-related deaths, including in Illinois & Indiana.

