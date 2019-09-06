× MVPP 09.06.19| Tony Memmel, Born With One Hand, Taught Himself To Play Guitar.

Tony Memmel is a singer-songwriter, speaker, and teacher with unique charisma and creativity. Though he was born with one hand, he taught himself to play the guitar by building a special cast that he designed out of Gorilla Tape.

Tony has toured to 45 states and 17 countries, sharing his music and his message of hard work, determination, and resilience.

His work ranges from composing symphonies, to writing and arranging music for children, visiting schools, hospitals, and churches, to performing in historic concert venues, and helping people with hand/limb-differences (like his) to develop their own adaptive methods that allow them to make music a part of their lives.

Tony grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife and son. He enjoys playing basketball, swimming and hiking, and cooking/trying new foods… especially if hot sauce is involved.

Listen to the podcast here: