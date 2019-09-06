× Meghan O’Keefe from Decider.com on what we can expect from IT Chapter 2, The Spy on Netflix, The Great British Baking Show and more!

Meghan O’Keefe, Deputy Editor at Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. IT Chapter 2 is now in theaters, so be sure to get your tickets to see it just in time for the fall season. Meghan then gave us an early look at the ward contenders for The TIFF/Venice Film Festival. The Spy is now on Netflix where we get to see Sacha Baron Cohen get serious. We all love cooking shows and The Great British Baking Show is now weekly on Netflix. Lastly, Meghan talks to use about the Ongoing Woody Allen andScarlett Johansson dust up.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.