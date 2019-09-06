× Hoge and Jahns: Week 1 Postgame Show: Packers 10, Bears 3

After an offseason filled with angst and anticipation, Bears fans can’t help but feel underwhelmed after seeing their team lose to the rival Green Bay Packers 10-3 at Soldier Field. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on an offense that gained just 254 yards, and an overall lack of discipline that led to over 100 yards in penalties on both sides of the ball. They talk about the positives too including the defense which recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss. The guys play postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Later on, Hoge and Jahns look ahead to next Sunday’s game in Denver against the Broncos.

