× Hawaiian Airlines Preparing For Island Competition

Hawaiian Airlines has reaped the benefits of consumers flocking to Hawaii as the island’s established airliner, but the competition is inching into the space. Steve Grzanich and Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift Airline Weekly) discussed the small island’s big business along with a number of other stories including Emirates speaking out about the quality of Airbus an Boeing, and the retiring of the classic MD-80 Airplane.