Halloween with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lake Zurich – Oct 5

Posted 4:09 PM, September 6, 2019, by

Halloween happens at Goodwill! Shop Goodwill for everything you need to put together the perfect Halloween costume!

Come meet Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Lake Zurich on Saturday, October 5 from noon to 2pm.

Judy has created a spooky Halloween decor masterpiece from merchandise found at Goodwill that one lucky customer will win! And spin the prize wheel for a chance to win even more. There’s also a register to win including Chicago Bears tickets, courtesy of Goodwill and a $25 Goodwill gift card will be given away every 30 minutes.

Goodwill Store and Donation Store in Lake Zurich is located at 746 S. Rand Road.

