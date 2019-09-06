× Halloween with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lake Zurich – Oct 5

Halloween happens at Goodwill! Shop Goodwill for everything you need to put together the perfect Halloween costume!

Come meet Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Lake Zurich on Saturday, October 5 from noon to 2pm.

Judy has created a spooky Halloween decor masterpiece from merchandise found at Goodwill that one lucky customer will win! And spin the prize wheel for a chance to win even more. There’s also a register to win including Chicago Bears tickets, courtesy of Goodwill and a $25 Goodwill gift card will be given away every 30 minutes.

Goodwill Store and Donation Store in Lake Zurich is located at 746 S. Rand Road.