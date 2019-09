× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.6.19: What should Wendy do about her tick situation?

Today, Bill and Wendy jump right into the bonus hour. They talk about ticks, Bill still doesn’t let Wendy forget the Bears and the Packers and more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.