Bartolini’s Restaurant serves up the best game day fare and world famous meatballs
Chris & Dominic Bartolini join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes with an offering of their famous meatballs, pasta, and a taste of their infamous ‘Bartolini 10 Pound Meatball Sandwich Challenge.’ Bartolini’s Restaurant, Catering and Banquets is family owned and operated, and offers the best Italian cuisine in Chicagoland. Don’t miss their new Raspberry Habanero BBQ sauce, it’s sweet with a hint of heat.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!