In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding students headed back to school that a new law bans vaping on school grounds. The law, which takes effect Sept. 19, was adopted by lawmakers in response to an increase in the number of students using electronic smoking devices. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
American Lung Association Dr. Albert Rizzo on vaping and illness: “We can’t blame one product or one ingredient at this point”
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding students headed back to school that a new law bans vaping on school grounds. The law, which takes effect Sept. 19, was adopted by lawmakers in response to an increase in the number of students using electronic smoking devices. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Rizzo joins John Williams to talk about the dangers associated with vaping or e-cigarettes. That’s after the smoking alternate is thought to have contributed to the deaths of three people recently.