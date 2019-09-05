× uh-PARENT-ly | Adolescence in the age of anxiety: how to parent your stressed, depressed and overwhelmed tweens and teens

Young people today deal with so much more than the generations before them. They’re exposed to information, thoughts, emotions and pressures they’re not prepared to process. Dr. John Duffy, author of The Available Parent and his brand new book, Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety, tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos typical “teen parenting” tactics are dangerously out of date, but it’s not too late to for parents to catch up.

