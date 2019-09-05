× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the Pain of Loving Niche TV

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan talks Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the often frustrating endeavor of loving cult TV shows.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

