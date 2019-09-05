TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the Pain of Loving Niche TV

Posted 4:32 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58AM, September 5, 2019

Executive producer Brian Grazer, left, and RZA, co-creator, writer and executive producer, participate in Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan talks Wu-Tang: An American SagaThe Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the often frustrating endeavor of loving cult TV shows.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.