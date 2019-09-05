× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: The Changes of Negative Interest Rates in The U.S. – Possible but Unlikely

The rumblings of Brexit are getting louder, Argentina is a prime example of the approach to fix currency devaluations, and negative interest rates in Japan could be a glimpse of the future for the United States. Steve Grzanich and Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) touched on all of these subjects during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and looked to what Don is keeping his eyes on as the market continues to fluctuate.