The Opening Bell 9/5/19: The Agricultural Barometer – A Mixed Bag for Farmers

Brexit, Argentinian currency fluctuation and negative interest rates are keeping Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) on his toes, but he explained to Steve Grzanich during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation about the reality of negative interest rates coming to the United States. (At 18:57) Jim Mintert (Director of The Center For Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University) then shed some light on the economic situation with agriculture here in the U.S. with a few concerning numbers coming from the Agricultural Barometer, with a mixed bag of responses from farmers feeling satisfied about governmental payments after the trade war impacts.