The Mincing Rascals 09.05.19: Lightfoot v. Cruz, self-defense, Todd Ricketts, sharpies and maps, Lincoln Yards

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by addressing the ongoing Twitter debate on gun violence between Mayor Lightfoot and Senator Ted Cruz. That segues them into the topic of the 14-year-old shot and killed in a Lake County man’s driveway. And, Todd Ricketts’ house comes into question. They continue the round table by reacting to President Trump’s alteration of the weather map. And the group discusses the reason for the city’s trouble developing the Lincoln Yards.