The John Williams Show 09.05.19: Hidden hotel fees, the Bears home opener, "She Shed Cheryl," gigantic Starbucks

John Williams starts the show by inviting Agri-Biz Reporter Steve Alexander to describe the outrage that is hidden hotel fees, but there’s one in particular that has him most shocked this time around. Then, Sports Reporter and “Hoge and Jahns” Co-Host Adam Hoge joins the show to ring in the 100th football season, and the Chicago Bears home opener taking place today against the Green Bay Packers. And “She Shed Cheryl” Actress and Chicago Native Nicole J. Butler talks about her viral internet moment, along with having been raised in Englewood. Finally, John, Lauren and Elif talk about retail shops in Chicago that double as eateries. That’s after getting news that a four-story Starbucks will replace the old Crate & Barrel Michigan Avenue store.