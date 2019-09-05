× Teatro Zinzanni takes Chicago By Storm for an Unusual Night of Dinner, Show and Fun!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to chat with the creator and cast members of Teatro Zinzanni, currently playing on the 14th Floor of the Cambria Hotel. The newly renovated space is set in an old and gorgeous tent with original stain glass and wooden floors intact. Created in 1998 by Norman Langill, you will hear about the history of the show and how it ended up in Chicago. Then the fun begins with cast members Frank Ferrante (who plays the host Ceasar, and is known internationally for his performance as Groucho Marx in a one-man show that will play for one night only on September 17th in the Cambria Hotel room), and Rizo an amazing NYC-based singer, comedienne, and actor whose voice will blow you away.

Teatro Zinanni is a fusion of circus, cabaret, aerial arts, magic and illusion…live music, spectacle and all as you enjoy an incredible dinner (or brunch). It’s a full evening that will fly by without you ever checking your watch. The cast plays in the audience and with the audience and you’ll never know who’s serving you and who ends up on stage!

It’s often described as an experience, not a show. That is quite true…and it is one you just have to experience yourself to get the impact of how much fun an evening can be. I am sure couples on dates,, friends, bachelorettes, birthday celebrants and even work parties will be finding a home with an evening at Teatro Zinzanni. Check it out!