× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.05.19: “Quick, Somebody Get Me A Sharpie….”

Dobrý den: “Good day” in Czech.

Steve and Ji start the show talking about the Chicago Bears opening game, President Trumps sharpie, and how China has cloned its first cat named Garlic. Pretty serious stuff. Chuck Todd joins the conversation, and Steve reminds the crew that Chuck is a Packers fan….(awkward moment). “President Trump” calls in, as Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein settle in studio. Dean Richards has the latest on Kevin Hart’s car accident, and your MVPP is Laura Statesir, executive director of Chicago Adventure Therapy. Plus, TEDx Speaker and Social Psychologist Leah Georges shows how we’re more similar than different and offers helpful tactics for navigating the multigenerational workplace.

And Producer Viv surprises Steve and Ji with Vera Wilt, Steves Czech teacher…

Listen to the podcast here: