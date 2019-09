× State Farm “She Shed Cheryl” Actress and Chicago Native Nicole J. Butler tells us what “chichier” means

State Farm “She Shed Cheryl” Actress Nicole J. Butler is originally from Englewood, Chicago. She joins John Williams to talk about being called “she shed” by utter strangers, and her work in “Mike & Molly,” “Hart of Dixie” and more. Plus, Nicole answers some of the burning questions of the internet regarding the commercial.