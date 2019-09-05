Roe Conn Full Show (09/05/19): Bears/Packers preparations, Michael Steele put his sharpie to the week’s politics, and more…

Posted 10:21 PM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, September 6, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, September 5th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on his trip aboard the aviation workhorse the ‘Mad Dog’ MD-80 as American Airlines retired it from service; Former Chairman of the RNC Michael Steele looks at why President Trump continues to double-down on early Hurricane Dorian forecast models showing Alabama in the path of the storm; Chris & Dominic Bartolini(both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America in NY) showcase their exciting menu options at Bartolini’s Restaurant; Founder of BetChicago.com & BetIndiana.com Frank Ignatius talks Bears/Packers betting lines and looks at the weekend’s major action; The Top Five@5 features a classic 911 call from a man who alleges Ohio cops illegally stole his wife’s marijuana; And the Roe Conn Show crew prepares for Bears/Packers.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.