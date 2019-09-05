× Roe Conn Full Show (09/05/19): Bears/Packers preparations, Michael Steele put his sharpie to the week’s politics, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, September 5th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on his trip aboard the aviation workhorse the ‘Mad Dog’ MD-80 as American Airlines retired it from service; Former Chairman of the RNC Michael Steele looks at why President Trump continues to double-down on early Hurricane Dorian forecast models showing Alabama in the path of the storm; Chris & Dominic Bartolini(both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America in NY) showcase their exciting menu options at Bartolini’s Restaurant; Founder of BetChicago.com & BetIndiana.com Frank Ignatius talks Bears/Packers betting lines and looks at the weekend’s major action; The Top Five@5 features a classic 911 call from a man who alleges Ohio cops illegally stole his wife’s marijuana; And the Roe Conn Show crew prepares for Bears/Packers.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3676910/3676910_2019-09-06-144310.64kmono.mp3

