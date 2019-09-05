× Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai: “Novels do change and evolve in really interesting directions as you go”

Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist and winner of the ALA Carnegie Medal Rebecca Makkai joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her book, “The Great Believers.” Rebecca talks about the tremendous amount of accolades for “The Great Believers,” when she realized there was a significant buzz about the book, the importance of getting the small details right, when she decided how the novel would be structured, the parallels between Paris in the ’20’s and Chicago in the ’80’s, how the story is going to be developed into a TV series and what she plans on writing next.

