× Mark Carman Full Show 9.5.19: ‘Awesome Vegans’ host Elysabeth Alfano, Beyond Coal Campaign and Mark needs a co-coach for a new tennis gig

Mark Carman takes over WGN Radio’s Nightside this evening. We start the show with a deep dive into what the Democratic candidates brought to the table regarding transportation, water and more. Then, Mark is in need of a tennis coaching partner so he enlists the assistance of the WGN Radio listeners to see who would be the best fit for the role. Everyone’s favorite vegan Elysabeth Alfano jumps on air to discuss an exciting new project she’s undertaking with the brand new film, The Game Changers. And finally, he speaks with Deputy Regional Director for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign Dave Rogers about the importance of this planet’s rare energy source.