× Jarrett Payton takes a look ahead to the Bears season opener against the Packers

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Jarrett Payton! Jarrett talks about the Bears’ upcoming season opener against the Packers ,what he thought of his dad’s special “Savoring Sweetness” on WGN-TV, the unveiling of his father’s statue at Soldier Field, and much more.

