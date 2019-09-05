How To Win Your Sales War and Crush Your Sales Targets

Finding great sales talent is notoriously tough. Interviews are a poor predictor of future performance, and without the proper on-the-job support and training, even a seasoned sales pro can flounder in a new environment. Raleigh Wilkins runs his own company, Wheeler-Wilkins, which offers sales training based on the processes he developed while improving his own sales skills. He is also working on building up a team of former-military sales reps that businesses can hire for short periods of time, calls his approach the “ground truth sales system,” because the best intelligence comes from the boots on the ground. You certainly can’t compare a bad day at the office to active duty. But the ideas that Raleigh brings to the world of sales, the process and preparation, can definitely help any of us survive a sales crisis.