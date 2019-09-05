× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: the Balbo Column

In this Extension 720 series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin get out of the WGN studio to learn more about the Balbo Column. John tells us about the history of the Balbo Column, what caused Chicago to go “Balbo crazy,” why Benito Mussolini sent the Balbo Column to Chicago and why the monument remains in Chicago despite being tied to a Fascist regime.

