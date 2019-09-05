Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez celebrates after the team defeated the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) × Highlights: White Sox 7 – Indians 1 – 9/5/19 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez celebrates after the team defeated the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians – September 5, 2019 Boxscore | Recap Related stories Highlights: Indians 8 – White Sox 6 – 9/4/19 Highlights: White Sox 6 – Indians 5 – 9/3/19 Highlights: Indians 11 – White Sox 3 – 9/2/19 Highlights: Braves 5 – White Sox 3 – 9/1/19