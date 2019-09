The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent is investigating hundreds of cases of young adults hospitalized with respiratory illness possibly from using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with 18-year-old Adam Hergenreder of Gurnee from his hospital bed in Libertyville.

Adam started using e-cigarette products when he was 16.

He says he was drawn in by flavors like mint, mango and cucumber.