× Former Chicago Bulls All-Star B.J. Armstrong: “To be able to play here and call Chicago home was a dream come true”

Former Chicago Bulls All-Star, three-time NBA Champion and Managing Executive at Wasserman B.J. Armstrong joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about what it was like to play for the Bulls during their first championship run, his memories of playing in the old Chicago Stadium, when he became interested in the business side of basketball, what Michael Jordan taught him about life outside of the game, learning how to appreciate the game from a fan perspective, why the best young players in the NBA are foreign-born, what made him want to become an NBA executive, what he learned from former Bulls GM Jerry Krause, why he thought Derrick Rose could be an NBA superstar, why Derrick Rose is such a polarizing athlete, the rise of social media and how the game has changed since he was in the league.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.