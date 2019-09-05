Egen Solutions CEO on Tech Outsourcing: ‘From Day One, Our Engineers Sit Next To Their Engineers’

Technology outsourcing firms might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about where the next major tech innovation might come from. But increasingly, firms like Egen Solutions are helping companies — from the Fortune 500 to smaller startups — navigate the path to business growth. Raghu Potini, Egen’s CEO, came on the podcast to shed light on how the Chicago-headquartered company works with businesses on application development, IT modernization and other digital services.