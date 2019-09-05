Egen Solutions CEO on Tech Outsourcing: ‘From Day One, Our Engineers Sit Next To Their Engineers’

Posted 5:00 PM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, September 5, 2019

Technology outsourcing firms might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about where the next major tech innovation might come from. But increasingly, firms like Egen Solutions are helping companies — from the Fortune 500 to smaller startups — navigate the path to business growth.  Raghu Potini, Egen’s CEO, came on the podcast to shed light on how the Chicago-headquartered company works with businesses on application development, IT modernization and other digital services.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.