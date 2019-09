× Dean Richards gives his review on “IT: Chapter Two”

Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy on the stream! Dean talks about his upcoming interview with the great Julie Andrews, the decline of mob movies, the details surrounding Kevin Hart’s car accident, and he gives his review of “IT: Chapter Two.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.