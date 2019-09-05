WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map held by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office at the White House September 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. The map was a forecast from August 29 and appears to have been altered by a black marker to extend the hurricane's range to include Alabama. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chuck Todd on President Trump’s Alabama Obsession: It’s Emblematic Of The Trump Presidency
NBC’s Chuck Todd makes his weekly visit on the Steve Cochran Show to share his thoughts on “SharpieGate”, and the most recent democratic debate. The host of “Meet The Press”, who grew up a Packers fan, also gets into some friendly banter with Steve ahead of the Bears and Packers kicking off the NFL season tonight at Soldier Field.