Chuck Todd on President Trump's Alabama Obsession: It's Emblematic Of The Trump Presidency

NBC’s Chuck Todd makes his weekly visit on the Steve Cochran Show to share his thoughts on “SharpieGate”, and the most recent democratic debate. The host of “Meet The Press”, who grew up a Packers fan, also gets into some friendly banter with Steve ahead of the Bears and Packers kicking off the NFL season tonight at Soldier Field.