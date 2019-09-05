× Chicago Teachers Union sets strike vote, Chicago has a new top-selling beer and the Bears and Packers kick off the NFL season

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include charges officially dropped against former U.S. Representative Aaron Schock, the Chicago Teachers Union setting a a date for a strike authorization vote, buttons being given to pregnant women using public transportation, Modelo Especial surpassing Miller Lite as the most popular beer in Chicago, the White Sox beating Cleveland, the Cubs starting a big series in Milwaukee and the NFL season kicking off with the Bears vs. Packers.