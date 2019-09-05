× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.5.19: Bear Down!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy talk about all the excitement surrounding the Bears-Packers opener. They also get an answer to the age-old question: What do restaurants do with uneaten bread in the bread basket? The brand-new Guinness World Records 2020 edition is here, and Bill and Wendy go through the new list of top record holders. And, Jarrett Payton tells us what we can expect in Packers-Bears tonight.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.