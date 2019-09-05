× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.5.19: Let’s see who made the Guinness World Records 2020

Today, Bill and Wendy jump right into the bonus hour. They talk about the extraordinary record-breakers in the latest Guinness World Records 2020, the 2019 NFL Kickoff Experience at Grant Park, the rivalry between Bears and Packers fans, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.