World-renowned photojournalist Julian Wasser previews “The Way We Were” exhibit at Hilton Asmus Contemporary Gallery

Posted 1:48 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, September 4, 2019

From left to right: Bill Leff, Julian Wasser, and Wendy Snyder.

World-renowned photojournalist and author Julian Wasser joins the Bill and Wendy show to preview his “The Way We Were” photo exhibit at Hilton Asmus Contemporary Gallery in Chicago, which opens on September 6.

For more information on Julian Wasser, visit www.julianwasser.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.